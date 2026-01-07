Ask A Chef: Michelin-Star Chef Rafael Covarrubias’s Corn Agnolotti Recipe

Hexagon’s executive chef Rafael Covarrubias shares his peak season corn agnolotti recipe.

Q: As an Oakville local, I was elated when Hexagon earned a Michelin star last year! Could you get the recipe for my favourite dish, Street Corn Agnolotti? — THOMAS, Oakville, Ont.

A: For this creamy pasta dish, chef Rafael drew inspiration from esquites — a Mexican corn salad that he grew up eating. “The pasta is finished with feta cheese, which adds umami and a touch of salinity,” says Rafael. “Then, Tajín brings the spice while lime cuts through the richness.” It’s the perfect fall pasta — satisfying but not too heavy, with bold yet balanced flavours.