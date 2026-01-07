Recipe
January 7, 2026
Ask A Chef: Michelin-Star Chef Rafael Covarrubias’s Corn Agnolotti Recipe
Hexagon’s executive chef Rafael Covarrubias shares his peak season corn agnolotti recipe.
Q: As an Oakville local, I was elated when Hexagon earned a Michelin star last year! Could you get the recipe for my favourite dish, Street Corn Agnolotti? — THOMAS, Oakville, Ont.
A: For this creamy pasta dish, chef Rafael drew inspiration from esquites — a Mexican corn salad that he grew up eating. “The pasta is finished with feta cheese, which adds umami and a touch of salinity,” says Rafael. “Then, Tajín brings the spice while lime cuts through the richness.” It’s the perfect fall pasta — satisfying but not too heavy, with bold yet balanced flavours.
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Dough
- In stand mixer fitted with hook attachment, mix all ingredients until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes.
- Wrap dough in plastic wrap and let rest for 30 minutes at room temperature.
Make Filling
- Using knife, cut corn off cobs and sauté in pan with olive oil for 5 minutes.
- To blender add corn and blend until smooth, about 2 minutes.
- In pot on low heat, add blended corn and reduce by half, mixing constantly. Cool and mix with rest of ingredients.
Roll and Shape Agnolotti
- Roll dough into 1/16″ thin sheet. Place Filling in piping bag and pipe line of Filling on long edge of sheet, leaving 1/2″ border. Fold dough over Filling, sealing to form tube, then press to seal pockets of Filling every 1″. Cut between pockets to form small pillows. Pinch edges to seal and place on floured tray. Repeat as necessary.
Cook and Serve
- Bring pot of salted water to a boil. Cook agnolotti for 2 minutes, or until they float. In 10″ pan, melt butter with 4 tbsp of pasta water. Add agnolotti to butter sauce; toss gently to coat. Plate and garnish with feta, Tajín and lime juice.
Daniella Kozur (Rafael’s portrait)/Pat Ozols (agnolotti)