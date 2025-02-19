Recipe
February 19, 2025
Cory Vitiello’s Sugarloaf Cabbage with Burnt Honey Glaze, White Beans and Roasted Garlic
“The roasted cabbage gets sweet and caramelized, the cannellini beans are creamy and the burnt honey adds a smoky depth, all balanced by a tangy cider vinegar.” — Cory Vitiello, director of concept and culinary development, LFG Growth Partners, including The Chase Restaurant Group, Toronto
Directions
Yield: Serves 2
Cook Beans
- In large skillet or saucepan, heat olive oil and butter over medium heat. Add shallot and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until softened and translucent.
- Stir in roasted garlic, rosemary, thyme and bay leaf. Let herbs infuse in oil for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add cannellini beans and stir to coat.
- Pour in chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Let cook for about 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beans are creamy and liquid has slightly reduced. You want it to be a bit saucy.
- Remove rosemary, thyme and bay leaf. Stir in lemon zest, and season with salt and pepper. If you like a bit of heat, sprinkle in some chili flakes.
- Finish with drizzle of olive oil and garnish with fresh parsley. Set aside.
Cook Cabbage and Make Glaze
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut sugarloaf cabbage in half lengthwise, keeping core intact so it holds together. Rub both sides with olive oil, and season with salt, pepper and smoked paprika.
- In small saucepan, heat honey over medium-high heat for 3 to 4 minutes. Let it bubble and darken, but be careful not to let it burn too much; you want a deep amber color. Once honey has darkened, remove from heat and stir in vinegar or lemon juice; it will bubble up a bit. Whisk in butter until fully melted.
- Heat cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, place cabbage halves cut-side down in skillet. Sear for 3 to 4 minutes, until deeply caramelized and blackened on cut side. Flip cabbage over and transfer skillet to oven.
- Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until cabbage is tender and slightly charred.
- Brush generously with burnt honey glaze and continue to cook for an additional 5 to 10 minutes, until cabbage has deep amber color.
- Serve immediately over cannellini beans with any remaining glaze or pan drippings poured overtop.
Photographer:
Paula Wilson (Cory’s portrait)/Moon Creative House (cabbage)