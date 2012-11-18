Empanadas Recipe

Directions

Step 1: To make the dough, sift the flour, salt and sugar together in a bowl. Use a pastry blender to cut the vegetable shortening into the dry ingredients until it is fully incorporated. Add the egg yolk and mix well. Adding 2 or 3 tbsp at a time, knead in the water with your hands until a smooth dough forms. Pat the dough into a round, flat disc and wrap it tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate it for at least 1 hour or up to 1 day before making the empanadas.

Step 2: To assemble the empanadas, divide the chilled dough into 12 1″ balls. Using a manual tortilla press, a rolling pin, or the heel of your hand, press each dough ball into a circle about 1/8″ thick and about 6″ in diameter.

Step 3: Mound about 2 tbsp of cheese in the centre of each round and fold the dough over to form a half-moon. Use a dinner fork to crimp the outer edge. Alternatively, use a plastic empanada press from a Latin market.

Step 4: To cook the empanadas, heat the oil to 350°F in a stockpot, using a candy or deep-fry thermometer to monitor the temperature. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Fry the empanadas in batches until they are golden brown and crispy, 3-4 minutes each, turning once in the oil. Drain them on the baking sheet and sprinkle with sugar before serving with pickled onions and hot sauce on the side.

Makes 12 empanadas

Reprinted with permission from Jose Garces’ The Latin Road Home (2012 Lake Isle Press).