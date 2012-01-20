Grilled Bluefish Recipe

Directions

Step 1: For the flavoured butter, add 1 tbsp of the butter and the bacon to a small sauté pan. Cook over medium heat until the bacon fat is mostly rendered and the meat is beginning to crisp. Add the tomatoes and cook for a few minutes, until the juices begin to release and the tomatoes break down. Remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool slightly. Add the remaining 2 tbsp butter and mash together using a fork. This butter shouldn’t melt but rather form a paste with the tomatoes. Season lightly with salt.

Step 2: Prepare a grill. Put the bluefish on the hottest part of the grill, skin side down, and cook for 2 minutes. Rotate the grate so the fish is over the cool part of the grill and cover the grill. Grill until cooked through, about another 10 minutes.

Step 3: Set a fillet on each of 4 serving plates and place a dollop of the flavoured butter on top.

See more recipes from Barton Seaver.

Reprinted with permission from Barton Seaver’s For Cod & Country (2011 Sterling Epicure).