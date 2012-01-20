Grilled Bluefish Recipe
A delicious fish topped with bacon-tomato butter from chef Barton Seaver. Bluefish is a great treat in the fall because its deep, rich flavour pairs well with a lot of the foods we start to crave as the weather turns a little cooler. This dish takes advantage of the last vine-ripened tomatoes before the first frost and the lovely smoky flavour of bacon. If it is too cold to grill, cook the bluefish under the broiler. Either way, serve it with grilled or broiled broccoli. The flavoured butter can be made in a larger batch and stored in the refrigerator for many weeks (let it soften a bit before using it). Try it on steak or as a garnish for autumn soups made with vegetable purées, such as cream of potato and leek or squash."
3 tbsp butter
2 strips bacon, chopped
2 Roma tomatoes, diced
Salt
Four 5-oz. portions skin-on bluefish fillet
Step 1: For the flavoured butter, add 1 tbsp of the butter and the bacon to a small sauté pan. Cook over medium heat until the bacon fat is mostly rendered and the meat is beginning to crisp. Add the tomatoes and cook for a few minutes, until the juices begin to release and the tomatoes break down. Remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool slightly. Add the remaining 2 tbsp butter and mash together using a fork. This butter shouldn’t melt but rather form a paste with the tomatoes. Season lightly with salt.
Step 2: Prepare a grill. Put the bluefish on the hottest part of the grill, skin side down, and cook for 2 minutes. Rotate the grate so the fish is over the cool part of the grill and cover the grill. Grill until cooked through, about another 10 minutes.
Step 3: Set a fillet on each of 4 serving plates and place a dollop of the flavoured butter on top.
See more recipes from Barton Seaver.
Reprinted with permission from Barton Seaver’s For Cod & Country (2011 Sterling Epicure).
Pingback: best whatsapp status hindi me()
Pingback: Skrota bilen Kungsbacka()
Pingback: hire a lawyer()
Pingback: scr888 tips()
Pingback: these details()