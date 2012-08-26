Grilled Lettuces Recipe
A summer barbecue idea from Food Network star Trish Magwood. "I once enjoyed grilled radicchio at Gio Rana's Really Really Nice Restaurant (a.k.a. The Nose) in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood and finally, after years, I tried it at home. Voila — easy, delicious, different."
4 heads endive
2 heads radicchio
3 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
1/2 tsp hot pepper flakes
Salt and black pepper to taste
Step 1: Preheat grill to medium.
Step 2: Cut endives in half. Cut radicchio in quarters. Carefully brush lettuces with oil.
Step 3: Grill lettuces, turning once, for 6-8 minutes or until crispy and just turning brown. Remove to a platter. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and sprinkle with hot pepper flakes and salt and black pepper; gently toss. Serve immediately.
See more recipes from Trish Magwood.
Reprinted with permission from Trish Magwood’s In My Mother’s Kitchen (2011 Harper Collins Canada). Available through Amazon.ca or Indigo.ca.
