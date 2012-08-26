Grilled Lettuces Recipe

4 heads endive 2 heads radicchio 3 tbsp olive oil 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar 1/2 tsp hot pepper flakes Salt and black pepper to taste

Directions

Step 1: Preheat grill to medium.

Step 2: Cut endives in half. Cut radicchio in quarters. Carefully brush lettuces with oil.

Step 3: Grill lettuces, turning once, for 6-8 minutes or until crispy and just turning brown. Remove to a platter. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and sprinkle with hot pepper flakes and salt and black pepper; gently toss. Serve immediately.

See more recipes from Trish Magwood.

Reprinted with permission from Trish Magwood’s In My Mother’s Kitchen (2011 Harper Collins Canada). Available through Amazon.ca or Indigo.ca.