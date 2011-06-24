Grilled Radicchio Insalata Salad Recipe

2 blood oranges 1 small head radicchio, quartered lengthwise, with some core still attached to each piece Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling Kosher salt, to taste Freshly milled black pepper, to taste 1 large head romaine lettuce, coarsely chopped 2 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese Blood Orange & Date Vinaigrette , to taste 1/4 cup torn basil leaves, for garnish

Directions

Step 1: Prepare a medium-hot fire, with the flames occasionally licking the grill grate. Let it burn steadily for 30 minutes.

Step 2: Use a sharp knife to slice off the top and bottom of the orange. Stand the fruit on its flat end and slice off the rind, removing as much of the bitter white pith as possible. Slice the fruit crosswise into thin, elegant “wheels.” Repeat with the remaining orange. Transfer the fruit to a plate and keep covered until ready to use.

Step 3: Drizzle the radicchio wedges with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Arrange the radicchio directly upon the grill and cook, turning once with one’s tongs, until the leaves are wilted and lightly charred, 2-3 minutes per side. Use the tongs to carefully transfer the radicchio to a resting place to cool slightly, then chop it into bite-size pieces. Toss it in a large bowl with the lettuce.

Step 4: Finely grate half of the cheese. Use a vegetable peeler to shave the remaining cheese into fanciful curls. Whisk the grated cheese into the vinaigrette; season with salt and pepper. Add just enough vinaigrette to the salad to lightly coat the greens.

Step 5: If one has a platter to spare, this is a wonderful time to use it. If not, a salad bowl will do. Arrange the dressed greens on the platter and slip the orange slices in amongst the greens. Strew Parmesan curls and basil across the top. Drizzle the orange slices very lightly with oil. Serve, allowing one’s guests to help themselves.

Reprinted with permission from Sarah Huck and Jaimee Young’s Campfire Cookery (2011 Stewart, Tabori & Chang).