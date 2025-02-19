Recipe
February 19, 2025
Hector Laguna’s Mole Verde with Sablefish
“The green mole is the star of the dish; its creamy texture and bold flavour are enhanced by the buttery sablefish.” — Hector Laguna, executive chef of Botanist in Vancouver
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Mole
- Heat up rondeau to medium heat and add enough canola oil to cover bottom of pan. Add yellow onion, white parts of green onions, shallots and garlic, and cook until soft but no colour.
- Add tomatillos and jalapenos, and cook for 15 minutes. Add remaining green onion parts, unfried kale leaves and pumpkin seeds, and cook until greens turn an olive colour, about 20 minutes. Remove mixture from heat and add fried kale leaves.
- To blender add mixture and blend, then slowly add vegetable stock until thick and smooth. Season with salt, then pass through chinois and set aside.
Make Fish and Serve
- In large bowl, combine 1 litre of water and 3 tbsp of salt, then add fish. Set aside to brine for 40 minutes. Remove fish, and air dry on paper towel–lined plate in refrigerator for about 60 minutes. Preheat oven to 400F. On cooktop, heat oven-safe pan to high heat and cover bottom with oil. Add fish and sear until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Place pan on sheet pan and finish in oven for about 10 minutes, until tender.
- Spread mole on 4 plates, then place piece of fish on each. Serve with seasonal vegetables and edible flowers, if desired.
