James Peterson’s Brownies Recipe

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 325°F. Butter an 8″ square baking dish.

Step 2: Combine the butter and chocolate in a microwavable bowl and microwave for 30 seconds on high. Stir until smooth. If the chocolate hasn’t completely melted, microwave for another 15 seconds.

Step 3: In a bowl, beat together the eggs, sugar, salt and vanilla. Stir in the chocolate mixture. Sift over the flour, stir, and stir in the nuts.

Step 4: Spread the mixture in the baking dish and bake for about 30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool for 15 minutes before cutting the brownies and serving.

Reprinted with permission from James Peterson’s Kitchen Simple (2011 Ten Speed Press).