Madeleines Recipe
Classic French cookies.
9 tbsp unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus extra for greasing
1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour, sifted, plus extra for dusting
2 extra-large eggs
3/4 cup superfine sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract, or grated zest of 1 lemon
Pinch of salt
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Step 2: Grease madeleine moulds with butter and lightly dust with flour.
Step 3: Whisk the eggs and sugar with an electric mixer for 5 minutes, until pale and tripled in volume. Slowly fold in the flour and butter, then the vanilla, lemon zest and pinch of salt.
Step 4: Chill the batter in the refrigerator for two hours before baking. Pour into the prepared moulds, halfway full, and bake for 8-10 minutes.
See more recipes from Ginette Mathiot.
Reprinted with permission from Ginette Mathiot’s The Art of French Baking, $49.95 (2011 Phaidon).
