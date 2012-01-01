Madeleines Recipe

9 tbsp unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus extra for greasing 1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour, sifted, plus extra for dusting 2 extra-large eggs 3/4 cup superfine sugar 1 tsp vanilla extract, or grated zest of 1 lemon Pinch of salt

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 2: Grease madeleine moulds with butter and lightly dust with flour.

Step 3: Whisk the eggs and sugar with an electric mixer for 5 minutes, until pale and tripled in volume. Slowly fold in the flour and butter, then the vanilla, lemon zest and pinch of salt.

Step 4: Chill the batter in the refrigerator for two hours before baking. Pour into the prepared moulds, halfway full, and bake for 8-10 minutes.

Reprinted with permission from Ginette Mathiot’s The Art of French Baking, $49.95 (2011 Phaidon).