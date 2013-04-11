Maple & Cinnamon Spelt Granola Recipe

** You could substitute rolled barley for some of the rolled oats.

* Rolled spelt can be used in recipes where you would typically use rolled oats.

1-1/2 cups rolled spelt* 1-1/2 cups rolled oats** 1/2 cup almonds, chopped 1/3 cup sunflower seeds 1/4 cup sesame seeds 1-1/2 tsp ground cinnamon 1/4 cup pure maple syrup 3 tbsp firmly packed light brown sugar 3 tbsp vegetable oil (such as sunflower or canola) 2 tsp natural vanilla extract 1 cup mixed dried fruit (such as currants and cranberries)

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 300°F. Put the rolled spelt, oats, almonds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds and cinnamon in a large bowl and stir to combine. Transfer to a large baking sheet with sides and spread out evenly.

Step 2: Put the maple syrup, sugar and oil in a small saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until the sugar has dissolved. Stir through the vanilla. Pour the hot syrup over the spelt mixture and stir until all the ingredients are evenly coated.

Step 3: Bake the granola, stirring every 10 minutes to ensure even browning, for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. It is important to stir the granola every 10 minutes or it will brown unevenly and burn. Cooking it slowly at a low temperature makes it crisp and golden without requiring too much oil or sugar. Remove from the oven, add the dried fruit and stir to combine. Set aside to cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

Makes about 5 cups

Reprinted with permission from Chrissy Freer’s Supergrains (2013 Appetite by Random House).