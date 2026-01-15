Recipe

January 15, 2026

Paneer and Tomato Salad with Mint

Recipe: Vikram Vij

Print This

“Paneer makes for a vibrant salad that’s refreshing and satisfying when combined with sweet tomatoes and herbaceous mint.” — Vikram Vij

Ingredients

  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups sliced tomatoes
  • 1 cup sliced water buffalo paneer
  • 1/4 cup mint leaves, chopped
  • 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice

Directions

Yield: Serves 4

Make Salad

  1. In large bowl, combine onions, tomatoes, paneer and mint.
  2. Drizzle with oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Toss gently to combine and transfer to wooden serving bowl.
  3. Set aside for 30 minutes to intensify the flavour, then serve.

 

Author: Vikram Vij
Source:

Recipes from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. ©2025 by Vikram Vij. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Naan Pizza

Gunpowder Prawns

Vij’s Chicken Korma