Recipe
January 15, 2026
Paneer and Tomato Salad with Mint
“Paneer makes for a vibrant salad that’s refreshing and satisfying when combined with sweet tomatoes and herbaceous mint.” — Vikram Vij
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Salad
- In large bowl, combine onions, tomatoes, paneer and mint.
- Drizzle with oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Toss gently to combine and transfer to wooden serving bowl.
- Set aside for 30 minutes to intensify the flavour, then serve.
Author: Vikram Vij
Source:
Recipes from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. ©2025 by Vikram Vij. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved