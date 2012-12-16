Prosciutto-Wrapped Figs Recipe

* Try to make these appetizers when fresh figs are in season, from summer to mid-fall.

3 oz. mozzarella or burrata cheese 8 fresh figs, stems removed, halved (if large they can be quartered)* Freshly ground black pepper 16 thin slices prosciutto (about 1/2 lb.) Port & Balsamic Syrup (see below)

Directions

Step 1: Cut the cheese into 1/2″ squares and press firmly into the centre of the fig halves. Sprinkle the halves with black pepper.

Step 2: Wrap 1 prosciutto slice around each fig half and place all of the figs on a platter.

Step 3: Drizzle the syrup over the figs. Serve immediately.

Note: This may be prepared through step 2 up to 6 hours in advance. Cover and refrigerate. Do step 3 just before serving.

Port & Balsamic Syrup

Step 1: Combine the vinegar and port in a small heavy saucepan over high heat. Reduce for 6-7 minutes, or until it becomes syrupy. Bubbles will begin to form. (Be careful

not to reduce it too much, or it will become burnt and stringy.)

Step 2: Cool the syrup and use a funnel to pour into a container with a spout. Keep refrigerated until using.

Note: The syrup may be made up to 1 month ahead, covered, and refrigerated.

Reprinted with permission from Diane Rossen Worthington’s Seriously Simple Parties (2012 Chronicle Books).