Prosciutto-Wrapped Figs Recipe
These are a hit at any party, and a snap to prepare. The Port & Balsamic Syrup (recipe below) elevates these fruit and cheese nuggets to a new level of deliciousness, and can be used as a sauce or drizzle on any fruit dessert. It's fun to serve them on a platter so that guests can help themselves. You can offer little plates and forks, or just let your guests pick them up. Make sure to have cocktail napkins close by since these are a bit messy, but oh so worth it.
3 oz. mozzarella or burrata cheese
8 fresh figs, stems removed, halved (if large they can be quartered)*
Freshly ground black pepper
16 thin slices prosciutto (about 1/2 lb.)
Port & Balsamic Syrup (see below)
Port & Balsamic Syrup
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
* Try to make these appetizers when fresh figs are in season, from summer to mid-fall.
Step 1: Cut the cheese into 1/2″ squares and press firmly into the centre of the fig halves. Sprinkle the halves with black pepper.
Step 2: Wrap 1 prosciutto slice around each fig half and place all of the figs on a platter.
Step 3: Drizzle the syrup over the figs. Serve immediately.
Note: This may be prepared through step 2 up to 6 hours in advance. Cover and refrigerate. Do step 3 just before serving.
Port & Balsamic Syrup
Step 1: Combine the vinegar and port in a small heavy saucepan over high heat. Reduce for 6-7 minutes, or until it becomes syrupy. Bubbles will begin to form. (Be careful
not to reduce it too much, or it will become burnt and stringy.)
Step 2: Cool the syrup and use a funnel to pour into a container with a spout. Keep refrigerated until using.
Note: The syrup may be made up to 1 month ahead, covered, and refrigerated.
Reprinted with permission from Diane Rossen Worthington’s Seriously Simple Parties (2012 Chronicle Books).
