Rasmopolitan Recipe

Try this classic cosmopolitan with a refreshing raspberry twist.
Ingredients

1 oz. citrus-flavoured vodka
1 oz. raspberry-flavoured vodka
1/2 oz. Chambord
1 tbsp fresh lime juice
1 tbsp simple syrup
1 oz. cranberry juice
Raspberries, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Step 1: Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice. Add two vodkas, Chambord, fresh lime juice, Simple Syrup and cranberry juice. Shake until well chilled. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with raspberries if desired.


Photographer:
John Cullen
