Roasted Vegetables With Olive Oil Recipe

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 2: Put the eggplants and bell peppers into a roasting pan, drizzling with the oil and sprinkle with the salt. Wrap the onions in aluminum foil and add to the pan. Roast the vegetables all together for 45 minutes.

Step 3: After 45 minutes, the bell pepper skins will be blackened and the eggplants very soft. Let cool enough to handle. Save any juices that have collected in the pan. Peel the skin from the bell peppers and remove the seeds. Cut the stems from the eggplants, then peel them. Cut the bell peppers and eggplants into 1/4″ strips. Unwrap the onions, peel away the skins, then cut the flesh into quarters. Again, set aside any juices released during cooking.

Step 4: Arrange the vegetables in separate piles on a serving dish. Make a vinaigrette by mixing any juices with the sherry vinegar and oil. Season with salt. Dress the vegetables with the vinaigrette and serve.

See more recipes from Ferran Adrià.

Reprinted with permission from Ferran Adrià’s The Family Meal (2011 Phaidon).