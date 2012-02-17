Salmon & Lentil Stew Recipe

Salmon 2 lb. fresh salmon fillet 8 sprigs fresh parsley 2 tbsp olive oil 3 tbsp sofrito (see below) 5 cups fish stock (see below) 4 cups canned lentils, drained 2 tbsp picada (see below) 2 pinches salt

Directions

Salmon

Step 1: Remove the skin from the salmon fillet. To do this, grip the skin at the end nearest to you, then cut between the flesh and the skin, keeping the skin taut. Run your fingers along the fish. Feeling for bones. If you find any, pull them out using tweezers. Cut the flesh into 1″ cubes. You will need 10 pieces per serving.

Step 2: Pick the parsley leaves from the stems. Chop it finely.

Step 3: Place a saucepan over medium heat, then pour in the oil and add the sofrito (see below). Cook for 1 minute. Pour in the stock (see below), bring to a boil, and add the lentils. Add the picada (see below) and simmer for 10 minutes. Season the salmon with salt and add to the pan. After 1 minute, turn the salmon in the pan, being careful not to break it up, then season to taste with more salt if needed. Sprinkle the chopped parsley into the pan and carefully stir in. Serve the stew in shallow bowls.

Sofrito

Step 1: Put the garlic into a tall jar or beaker, then process to a paste using a hand-held blender.

Step 2: Put a saucepan over medium heat and add the oil. Fry the garlic until browned.

Step 3: Meanwhile, process the onion in the blender. Add to the pan with the garlic. Lower the heat, add the herbs, then fry, stirring frequently, until the onion has browned. Add 4/5 of the tomatoes and cook for 30 minutes.

Step 4: Add the remaining tomato, cook for 30 more minutes, then season with salt and pepper.

Fish Stock

Step 1: Put a large pot over medium heat, then add the olive oil. Add the crabs. Cook for 3-5 minutes.

Step 2: Add the fish. Pour in the water and bring to a simmer. Skim the foam from the surface. Simmer for 20 minutes, then strain through a fine-mesh sieve. Cool before putting into containers.

Picada

Step 1: Wrap the saffron threads in aluminum foil and toast lightly in a hot frying pan for a few seconds, being careful not to let them burn. Cool.

Step 2: Put the peeled garlic and the parsley leaves into a small bowl. Add the toasted saffron threads. Next, add the olive oil. Process with a hand-held blender to make a coarse paste. Add the toasted hazelnuts and continue to make an even, fine mixture.

Reprinted with permission from Ferran Adrià’s The Family Meal (2011 Phaidon).