Sea Salt And Caramel Brownies Recipe

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9″ square metal cake pan with parchment paper. Spray paper lightly with cooking oil. Set aside.

Step 2: In a large saucepan, melt butter with chocolate over low heat, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

Step 3: Whisk together sugar, eggs and vanilla in a large bowl. Slowly add chocolate mixture, stirring until thoroughly incorporated.

Step 4: Sift flour and cocoa together and fold into batter until just combined. Pour batter into the prepared pan and smooth the surface.

Step 5: Bake brownies in the middle of the oven for approximately 35 minutes, until the edges are set and a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Cool at room temperature in the pan for 1 hour.

Caramel:

Step 1: Bring sugar, corn syrup, water and salt to a boil in a heavy saucepan over medium heat, stirring until the sugar is dissolved.

Step 2: Boil, without stirring, until mixture turns a golden caramel colour, approximately 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cream and vanilla.

To Assemble:

Step 1: Pour caramel over the brownies, spreading evenly. Cool completely in the pan in the refrigerator.

Step 2: Once brownies are cooled, scatter rock salt over top.

Step 3: Gripping the edges of the parchment paper, lift brownies from the pan. Remove paper. Cut brownies into 16 squares.

Step 4: Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container and serve at room temperature.

Reprinted with permission from Sea Salt (2013, Harbour Publishing).