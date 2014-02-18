Sea Salt And Caramel Brownies Recipe
Sweet caramel is offset by a subtle sprinkling of rock salt.
Brownies:
3/4 cup unsalted butter
2 oz unsweetened chocolate, finely chopped
2 cup granulated sugar
3 large eggs
1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa
Caramel:
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup light corn syrup
3 tbsp water
pinch of salt
1/3 cup whipping cream
1 tsp vanilla extract
Garnish:
Rock salt
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9″ square metal cake pan with parchment paper. Spray paper lightly with cooking oil. Set aside.
Step 2: In a large saucepan, melt butter with chocolate over low heat, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
Step 3: Whisk together sugar, eggs and vanilla in a large bowl. Slowly add chocolate mixture, stirring until thoroughly incorporated.
Step 4: Sift flour and cocoa together and fold into batter until just combined. Pour batter into the prepared pan and smooth the surface.
Step 5: Bake brownies in the middle of the oven for approximately 35 minutes, until the edges are set and a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Cool at room temperature in the pan for 1 hour.
Caramel:
Step 1: Bring sugar, corn syrup, water and salt to a boil in a heavy saucepan over medium heat, stirring until the sugar is dissolved.
Step 2: Boil, without stirring, until mixture turns a golden caramel colour, approximately 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cream and vanilla.
To Assemble:
Step 1: Pour caramel over the brownies, spreading evenly. Cool completely in the pan in the refrigerator.
Step 2: Once brownies are cooled, scatter rock salt over top.
Step 3: Gripping the edges of the parchment paper, lift brownies from the pan. Remove paper. Cut brownies into 16 squares.
Step 4: Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container and serve at room temperature.
Reprinted with permission from Sea Salt (2013, Harbour Publishing).
