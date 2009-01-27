Spiced Nuts Recipe

Directions

Step 1: In a large dry pan, heat almonds and cashews over medium heat, stirring occasionally until fragrant, about 8 minutes. Remove nuts from pan and set aside but keep heat on medium.

Step 2: Place 1 tbsp canola oil and 1 tbsp spice mix in the same pan and stir until warm. Add nuts and toss until evenly coated. Remove nuts from heat and cool. Serve in mini pie plates or brioche pans.