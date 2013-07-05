Strawberry Quinoa Salad Recipe
A healthy summer dish. Prepare the components of this salad ahead but combine them at the last minute for best flavour and colour.
Vinaigrette
1/4 cup canola oil
Juice and zest of one lemon
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp each of granulated sugar and salt
Pepper
Salad
1 cup quinoa
2 cups sliced fresh strawberries
1 cup peas, thawed if frozen
2/3 cup chopped fresh mint
1 green onion, thinly sliced
Step 1: In small bowl, whisk together oil, lemon juice and zest, mustard, sugar, salt, and pepper to taste. Set aside.
Step 2: Place quinoa into colander. Remove any pieces of grit; rinse well under cold running water. Transfer to medium saucepan and add 2 cups water; bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes or until tender. Drain off any liquid. Transfer to bowl. Stir in dressing.
Step 3: To serve; add strawberries, peas, mint and green onion; mix well.
