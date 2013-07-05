Strawberry Quinoa Salad Recipe

Vinaigrette 1/4 cup canola oil Juice and zest of one lemon 1 tsp Dijon mustard 1/2 tsp each of granulated sugar and salt Pepper

Directions

Step 1: In small bowl, whisk together oil, lemon juice and zest, mustard, sugar, salt, and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Step 2: Place quinoa into colander. Remove any pieces of grit; rinse well under cold running water. Transfer to medium saucepan and add 2 cups water; bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes or until tender. Drain off any liquid. Transfer to bowl. Stir in dressing.

Step 3: To serve; add strawberries, peas, mint and green onion; mix well.