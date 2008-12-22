Home Office Design Tips

Use these ideas to create a home office that works for you, from choosing the right room to buying a desk, chair, filing system and lighting.

Creating a comfortable and functional home office is easier than you might think. All you need is a plan of action and some helpful guidelines to get yourself started. In this Design Lesson, we’ll take you through the entire process of setting up your own home office. These tips are also handy if you only require a small family work space for household management or school projects.

Choose a site

Your first and most important decision will be choosing the location of your home office. The space you select can be its own room or part of another living area. Here are a few spaces to consider:

The Attic

Provides privacy, space and a view

Side walls may supply good seating space even if the ceiling isn’t high enough for standing

Must meet provincial building code requirements for head space and loads; may be expensive to renovate to meet structural and working needs

A Finished Basement

Offers privacy and quiet for concentrated work; can shut door to rest of the house

Good choice as amenities are typically present

Can be damp and cold with low ceilings

A Spare Bedroom

Makes an ideal office space, offers privacy, access to natural light and electrical outlets

More likely to offer ample square footage for a desk with computer and storage needs

A Closet

May be a candidate if you do not require a large space

Work surface and storage can be easily incorporated

Can be easily hidden away behind a closed door when not in use

May not accommodate privacy

Master Bedroom

Convenient location, privacy needs can be met if space not used during the day

Sleeping and working areas can be separated with a screen

If bedroom is shared, may disrupt others, especially at night

Kitchen

Best suited for household management work

Can be comfortable with good lighting

Near food preparation and accessible to other family members so chance of damage to equipment or materials

Living/Family Room

Suitable if you’re able to create a work corner away from other activities

Simple to organize

Offers little privacy

Dining Room

If dining room not used on daily basis this is a popular choice

Dining room table provides good work surface

May require extra maintenance to keep tidy when not in use

Garage

Only if space is not used for automobile storage; good idea if you require large space and privacy

May need renovations to make comfortable

Can be expensive to insulate and make weather tight

Addition

Can design space from scratch to meet requirements

May take a long time to construct

Is expensive and should be well-planned

Separate Structure

Can be an existing garden shed, artist studio or pool house

Can be expensive if built from ground up

Costly to maintain with separate heating/cooling, electricity, etc.

Assess your needs

Once you have decided on a location for your home office, compile a list of all your equipment and furniture requirements to help determine the layout of your space.

Equipment

Potential requirements include : computer and peripherals, telephone, printer, scanner, fax

Determine amount of space needed and location for all equipment

Furniture

Workstation, chair and storage are basics

Consider locations of electrical outlets and phone jack (if needed) when laying out workstation

Lighting

Good lighting is essential in a workspace, types include ambient, task and accent lighting

Plan your space

Most workstation configurations are determined by the position of the computer (if one is used). Computers should always be placed with the screen facing away from windows to prevent glare and eye strain. Several typical workstation configurations include :

In-line

Work surface and storage furniture are placed against a wall side by side.

Useful layout for user who does not require access to many materials or equipment at once

Uses least amount of floor space

Corridor style

Desk and credenza are positioned parallel to one another with a corridor between them

Credenza is used for filing and surface top can provide storage space for office equipment (fax, copier, etc), books, magazine butlers, etc.

For maximum functionality of this configuration, the minimum space between the desk and credenza should be 42”

L-shape

Desk modules are configured to create L-shape

Corner of the “L” is typically used to accommodate computer monitor

Adjacent worktop surfaces supply ample space for spreading out

Suited to computer work

Stations can measure from 6’ x 6’ to 10’ x 10’

U-shape

Desk modules are configured into U-shape

Practical configuration if conference space needed

Takes up a lot of floor space

Select a desk

There are many options to choose from when selecting a work surface. Select a desk that will most comfortably support the type of work that you do. Here are a few types of desks to consider:

Computer Desks

Designed specifically to support computer work

Variety of shapes allows for work surfaces to be used together in different configurations (in-line, L-shaped, U-shaped)

Available in modules that can be configured to desired size

Can be added onto in the future

Built-in Desks

Work surfaces are customized to fit existing space

Smart space-saving solution

Can be customized to fit specific work and storage needs; design can be integrated seamlessly into a home’s existing style

Traditional Desks

Usually larger than office furniture; typical size is 30” d. x 60” l.

Supplies large space for spreading out work

Best suited for home management than computer work

Work Tables

Almost any type of table can be used as a desk

Ensure that height is comfortable for type of work performed

Work table types include : kitchen tables, dining room tables and drafting tables

Shop for the right chair

Your chair can be an expensive yet important part of your home office set-up. Depending on the amount of time you will be spending at your desk working, look for a chair that provides firm support and adjustability. For maximum mobility, chairs with a five-star base and casters allow for easy movement between work surfaces. Always test-drive a chair before you purchase it. The most common work chairs include :

Executive Chairs

Typically have a high back with arms

Tend to be wide in size

Not necessarily the most comfortable chair when used over a long work period

Task Chairs

Available with or without arms

Typically designed with a lower back than the executive chair

Better suited for performing computer work than executive chairs

Look for chairs with adjustable arms, seat and back

Kneeling Chair

Ergonomically correct chair with no back — user sits in a kneeling position, with knees resting on a cushion to keep back straight

Not recommended as primary seating

Add storage

You can never have too much storage, so be sure to plan for future needs when making your selections. Most office-style storage products are made of pressed steel and should have smooth finished edges. An increasing number of products are being made from plastic and MDF. Storage products come in stationary or mobile models. Typical storage includes:

Lateral Files

Easier to use than vertical files

Depth is approximately 19” with widths between 30” and 42”

Take up more floor space than vertical files

Only one drawer opens at a time to prevent tipping

Available in one to five drawer heights

Vertical Files

Various heights available depending on number of drawers needed

Depths are 14” to 25”

Flat Files

Deep wide drawers accommodate large scale sheets of paper

Commonly used by architects and designers

Bookshelves

Can be purchased ready-made or custom-built

Allow for display of books, binders and other materials for easy access

Available in a variety of materials including MDF, wood and steel

Wall-mounted Shelves

Inexpensive and easy to install

Can be mounted anywhere on a wall

Underside provides surface for mounting task lighting

Miscellaneous Storage

For items that are used frequently, bulletin boards, small storage boxes and cups or pretty glasses make handy storage containers

Layer in lighting

Good lighting is essential in a workspace to prevent eyestrain and headaches. To adequately meet your lighting needs, a variety of sources should be used together. There are three types of lighting to consider for your home office:

Ambient

Ambient lighting provides a uniform level of light to a large space

Several ambient lights are preferred to a single ambient light: Use recessed down-lights, flush-mounted pendants, large hanging pendants, or track lighting

A dimmer switch allows for easy variation of light level

Task

Task lighting concentrates illumination over a specific area

Adjustable task lamps are a popular method of supplying task lighting

Halogen or fluorescent fixtures can be mounted beneath shelves or cabinets to provide task lighting over a work surface

A desk lamp should be positioned so as not to create a shadow on your work

Accent