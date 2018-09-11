Contest: Enter To Win A Kapitza For Clinique Prize!

Presented by



Refresh your bathroom with clever DIY ideas and modern touches! Watch our video to see how H&H’s Reiko Caron livens up a neutral bathroom using stylish accessories and a palette inspired by the new Kapitza for Clinique geometric bags designed by the London-based design company Kapitza. Discover how you can make a colourful tray to corral your daily beauty products and embellish a plain rug with a Moroccan Boucherouite–inspired design. After watching, click the “WATCH & WIN” line on the contest entry form below and name the two Kapitza sisters mentioned in the video for your chance to win an incredible Kapitza for Clinique prize. Plus, connect with Clinique and Hudson’s Bay on Instagram for more entries.

Exclusively at



Love the #KapitzaforClinique print? Shop this exclusive gift with purchase only at Hudson’s Bay from September 11 – 29 at thebay.com: