Stylish Bathroom Inspiration You'll Soak Up

Transform your bathroom into an oasis that not only looks stunning, but functions flawlessly. Whatever your taste, The Home Depot Canada has the latest on-trend pieces to elevate your bathroom. “We now have curated Soft Industrial, Modern Farmhouse and Mid Century Modern collections, with options available across our categories, from vanities, mirrors and lights to faucets, tiles and countertops,” says Natalia David, Home Depot Canada’s Trend & Design Manager. Along with fixtures and hardware sinks, tubs and showers, you can find everything you need in one shop! Take a trip in-store, or hop on their website to get room inspiration, discover how-to tips and browse tons of perfect pieces. But first, get inspired by these five gorgeous trends!

TREND: STATEMENT TUBS

Sleek lines and durable materials combine in a soaker tub that will wash your worries away. The elliptical shape works in modern or traditional spaces, and seamlessly pairs with any hardware finishes. Whether your bathroom is bright and open (with or without the tree) or smaller and candlelit, this tub is a star! Discover other stylish bathtub options at The Home Depot Canada.

TREND: GRAPHIC PATTERN

Go ahead and mix subway and herringbone tile – and then show it off with a Parisian glass door. Offering an air of elegance to your space, this alternative to the standard shower curtain will wow guests. Discover other stylish shower door styles from MAAX, Aston, Dreamline and more at The Home Depot Canada.

TREND: COLORFUL CABINETS

While all-white bathrooms are always popular, it’s time to try a pop of colour! This Basil Green vanity does the trick without being too bold. Available in a variety of sizes and topped with Carrera white marble, this set provides storage, functionality and above all else, stylish flare! (Consider pairing it with a hexagon tile, too.) Discover all of the vanity options at The Home Depot Canada.

TREND: EMBRACING THE DARK SIDE

Looking to go for a smaller, but still impactful change? Natalia advises, “More matte black is coming our way – black is here to stay for a while!” It’s a bold choice that you can confidently add to almost any palette. Change out your hardware (faucets, towel racks, door handles, etc.) and pair with herringbone tile to create a trendy space on a smaller budget. Check out all of the sink styles from American Standard, Glacier Bay, Kohler and other leading brands at The Home Depot Canada.

TREND: SQUARE SHOWERHEADS

Start small and do it yourself! Changing your shower hardware is a quick and easy way to refresh your space. Square showerheads, while simple to install yourself, appear elegant and luxurious in any shower. Elevate your space with any finish (we love stainless steel in a solid black shower, or gold against subway tiles) to keep your style personalized. Discover all the faucet and showerhead options from Moen, Delta, Grohe and more at The Home Depot Canada.

The best part? “We offer a seamless delivery experience, plus we have installation options and we provide design consultations in store,” says Natalia. From small hardware updates to complete space transformations, The Home Depot Canada is your one-stop shop for keeping your bathroom style fresh and current!