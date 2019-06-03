Top Trends: 4 Must-See Bathroom Styles

Presented by

Elevate your bathroom to suit your taste, whether it’s elegant and sophisticated or modern and sleek. Finding the perfect vanity, fixtures and tub has never been easier, thanks to the new WETSTYLE collections — handcrafted in Montreal — that transform any space from grim to glam. (And isn’t it nice to shop Canadian for a change?) Exotic woods, architectural details and sculptural shapes define luxury in today’s bathrooms. Combining smart storage and high-quality fabrication, WETSTYLE’s newest furnishings will help you create the bathroom oasis of your dreams.

C2 COLLECTION: URBAN MINIMALIST

A small bathroom doesn’t mean you have to forsake style! This collaboration between Pierre Belanger and WETSTYLE Design Lab is the perfect solution for pint-sized spaces. Offering a slim matte black frame with an industrial aesthetic, the C2 Collection console provides sleek storage in any bathroom. Combine it with the freestanding towel holder and mirror, and a classic and comfortable bathtub from the Straight Collection, for a truly fabulous and functional room.

DÉCO COLLECTION: ELEGANT DECADENCE

Inspired by the Art Deco age, this collection of bathroom vanities and mirrors layers handsome luxury into your space. Geometric shapes are softened to keep your space calm and neutral, while maintaining a spa-like feel. The stunning vanity features oak, walnut, torrified eucalyptus and Mozambique wood, and comes in freestanding or wall-mounted versions in a variety of widths. (Along with matching mirrors.) Create a statement and personalize these premium pieces by adding matte or metallic accents.

FRAME LINEA COLLECTION: TRADITIONAL MODERN

Ample storage paired with traditional Japanese architectural elements — that’s the Frame Linea Collection. These bathroom furnishings feature floating, storage-packed vanities, mirrored cabinets and linen cabinets. The best part? Frame Linea comes in a range of finishes to match your space, while LED mood lighting and defoggers represent the apex of mirror technology! Paired with a bathtub in the flared and vintage style of the Cloud Collection, Frame Linea delivers classic style with elevated features for a timeless bathroom.

ELEMENT RAFFINÉ COLLECTION: SIMPLISTIC BEAUTY

Inspired by the pure lines of Scandinavian design, this collection creates an elegant and serene atmosphere in your space. Like most WETSTYLE collections, you can customize the finishes to match your personal style, plus get the vanity, mirror or cabinet in a variety of sizes. Working well within a classic or contemporary space, Element Raffiné furnishings embody quality. Want to add a stylish tub? Include one from WETSTYLE’s new Wave Collection, whose contemporary and simple look is a perfect match with the Element Raffiné Collection.

Whichever WETSTYLE collection you choose, you’ll savour the unparalleled pleasure of a truly well-designed space. Discover even more inspiration as well as local dealers at wetstyle.ca!