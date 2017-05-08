How To Design A Spa-Like Bathroom Oasis

This sunlit ensuite by designer Ashley Botten has a calming, spa-like ambience. At just 128 square feet, the bathroom is on the smaller side, but thanks to French doors, a sleek glassed-in steam shower tucked into a corner and just a shallow shelf by the tub, it feels bright and spacious. Learn the elements that bring tranquility to the space below.

Sleek Storage

A floating white oak vanity and generously sized vertical cabinet keep surfaces uncluttered.

Soothing Materials

A large-scale porcelain tile on the floors and walls offsets the warmth of the wood.

A Modern Soaker Tub

A matte, rectangular soaker tub makes a quiet yet elegant statement. Paired with a small stool and wooden bathmat, it has the simple, tranquil appeal of a Japanese onsen.

Understated Details

A slim, L-shaped, blackened-steel towel bar injects a bit of edge into the room and has a sculptural look. “The details are all very subtle, but the more time you spend in the space, the more you notice them,” Ashley says. “I think this is what makes the room so peaceful.”