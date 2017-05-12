Easy Kitchen Update: Switch Out Your Backsplash

feature-February_2015_Custom-Name2038_445_May-29-2014_0169_HH_FE15_32

Even classic kitchen countertops need an occasional refresh, but you don’t need to commit to a full kitchen reno to get the job done. Try switching out your kitchen backsplash for a small update with big impact. Whether you have marble, quartz or butcherblock, we took the guessing game out of choosing a new finish. Discover our top picks for patterned and plain tile below!

If you have Statuario marble…

marble kitchen countertop

Pattern pick: Tricolor hexagonal tiles take the marble’s white and grey in a graphic direction. Esagona Nero Decoro tile in Tredi Matte. 6″ diam. $23/sq.ft. at Ciot. 

patterned kitchen backsplash

Plain pick: A smoky grey with crackle glaze on classic subway tile pairs with white marble for a serene effect. Mediterranea ceramic tile in Ash- Crackled. 8″ x 21⁄2″. $25/sq.ft. at Mettro Source.

grey subway tile kitchen backsplash

If you have dark Caesarstone…

2-counter-backsplash-StyleFiles-HH-MR15-dark-caesarstone

Pattern pick: A scalloped diamond pattern injects rustic charm. Shark Tooth tile in Grys. 97∕8″ x 107∕8″. $117/sq.ft. at Versatile.

6-counter-backsplash-StyleFiles-HH-MR15-scalloped-diamond

Plain pick: Deep brick-red tile in a matte finish brings out the earthy tones in the quartz. Hexa tile in Brick Red. 4″ x 4″. $10/sq.ft. at Ceragres.

8-counter-backsplash-StyleFiles-HH-MR15-red-hexa-tile

If you have butcherblock…

4-counter-backsplash-StyleFiles-HH-MR15-butcherblock

Pattern pick: Blues and browns complement warm wood, and a mix of nine styles lets you go all-out with pattern. Azulej Grigio tiles by Patricia Urquiola. 8″ sq. From $10/sq.ft. at Stone Tile.

5-counter-backsplash-StyleFiles-HH-MR15-azulej-grigio

Plain pick: The natural variances in handmade clay-based tiles echo the wood’s multihued surface. Residence-Arcadian tile in Moselle. 51⁄8″ sq. $25/sq.ft. at Creekside Tile.

7-counter-backsplash-StyleFiles-HH-MR15-clay-based-tile

Advertisement


Photographer:
Kitchen: Michael Graydon
Designer:
Kitchen: Carlo and Laura Colacci
Source:
House & Home March 2015, Kitchen: House & Home February 2015
Tags: