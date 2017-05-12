Easy Kitchen Update: Switch Out Your Backsplash

Even classic kitchen countertops need an occasional refresh, but you don’t need to commit to a full kitchen reno to get the job done. Try switching out your kitchen backsplash for a small update with big impact. Whether you have marble, quartz or butcherblock, we took the guessing game out of choosing a new finish. Discover our top picks for patterned and plain tile below!

If you have Statuario marble…

Pattern pick: Tricolor hexagonal tiles take the marble’s white and grey in a graphic direction. Esagona Nero Decoro tile in Tredi Matte. 6″ diam. $23/sq.ft. at Ciot.

Plain pick: A smoky grey with crackle glaze on classic subway tile pairs with white marble for a serene effect. Mediterranea ceramic tile in Ash- Crackled. 8″ x 21⁄2″. $25/sq.ft. at Mettro Source.

If you have dark Caesarstone…

Pattern pick: A scalloped diamond pattern injects rustic charm. Shark Tooth tile in Grys. 97∕8″ x 107∕8″. $117/sq.ft. at Versatile.

Plain pick: Deep brick-red tile in a matte finish brings out the earthy tones in the quartz. Hexa tile in Brick Red. 4″ x 4″. $10/sq.ft. at Ceragres.

If you have butcherblock…

Pattern pick: Blues and browns complement warm wood, and a mix of nine styles lets you go all-out with pattern. Azulej Grigio tiles by Patricia Urquiola. 8″ sq. From $10/sq.ft. at Stone Tile.

Plain pick: The natural variances in handmade clay-based tiles echo the wood’s multihued surface. Residence-Arcadian tile in Moselle. 51⁄8″ sq. $25/sq.ft. at Creekside Tile.