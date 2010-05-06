8 Dark Doors We Love

I love the look of black painted interior doors, and I’ve been seeing this look for several years now. But still, every time I suggest it, people are always shocked. “Black?!…” they question in amazement.

Like all colours, there are so many shades of black, and even when it looks black on the chip, it could look dark brown or navy blue on the door. So, be sure to test it out first. I have to admit; I made a mistake in my own home (above) by choosing a colour that wasn’t dark enough for the doors. I wanted a charcoal grey, so I went with Overcoat (CC-544) by Benjamin Moore. It turned out much lighter than I expected, but I ended up leaving it because it still makes a nice statement.

Choose a true black and that way you can’t go wrong. I would suggest Black (2132-10) from Benjamin Moore because it’s very true to its name. Another great option is Iron Mountain (2134-30), also by Benjamin Moore. It is not black, but a really dark charcoal that is super sophisticated.

Dark doors always look great with light walls and white trim. It definitely adds contrast to a space, and I think it’s a nice punctuation.

Have a peek at these examples. Solid doors, doors with glass — they all look great in a dark shade whether they’re in a traditional or modern setting.

For more dark paint inspiration, check out Kimberley Brown’s Painted Window Frames blog post.

