Four Easy Ways To Refresh Your Space In One Shop

Cocooning for winter? There’s no better time to spruce up your space – affordably! Whether you’re longing to update your kitchen, living room, bedroom or more, you’ll find everything you need at The Home Depot Canada. “The Home Depot Canada has always had great décor options at a great value,” says Natalia David, Home Depot’s Trend & Design Manager. “We are bringing the latest trends to our customers and providing a one-stop-shop for all their décor and home improvement needs.” Look for on-trend options from furniture to rugs, flooring, lights, accents and more. Plus, it’s never been easier to get all the inspiration you need thanks to the Shop By Room feature on homedepot.ca. Here are four on-trend ways to bring today’s hottest decorating looks home today.

Add Rustic-Modern Appeal To Your Dining Room

An artful mix of durable wood furniture, shapely black metal and graphic patterns offers warmth and style in today’s dining areas. We love the metal x-back of the Walker Edison dining chairs, which pair beautifully with an urban table, matte-black chandelier and patterned pillows and rug. Be sure to keep the look consistent with vintage-style LED light bulbs in sconces, too. Looking for more selections? “Online is a good place to start since you’ll be able to browse our full product assortment, including additional colour and material options,” says Natalia. Be sure to use homedepot.ca, which lets you shop by rug colour, style, pattern, size and type!

Go Graphic In The Kitchen

A black and white kitchen has always been a timeless choice, but what makes the look new is the use of high-contrast cabinetry and graphic tile such as Merola Tile’s Kings Star Nero. Optimize storage with a tall pantry in white, as well as an inky black kitchen cart that acts as a moveable island. These easy décor additions to your existing space, along with a chic candelabra, offer modern country charm. A fresh coat of BEHR’s Swan Wing paint on the wall will add to the crisp effect. If you like to close the door on kitchen clutter while you’re entertaining, hang a black barn door as well. Consider DIY updates to your kitchen and other rooms, too. Homedepot.ca offers comprehensive how-to guides and inspiration for all of the indoor and outdoor zones in your home!

Inject Breezy Style Into Your Living Room

Yellow isn’t just ruling the runways these days – it’s also popping up in colourful pillows, rugs and more. A sleek white sectional and frosted white oak flooring offer a classic base that lets yellow, teal and blue furniture and accessories pop in an airy and fresh living room. (With a little bit of sparkle courtesy of six-light gold chandelier.) Even better, everything from The Home Depot Canada can be picked up in store or shipped to your home – including large furniture! “We also have installation options and we provide design consultations in store,” Natalia explains.

Layer Texture And Pattern Into Your Bedroom

Bet you didn’t know that you can get bedroom furniture, mattresses and even bedding at The Home Depot Canada! A serene retreat starts with rustic Lifeproof dovetail pine flooring, along with a cozy tufted bed. Add interest with pebbled stools on either side of the bed in lieu of nightstands, and then mix and match bedding and pillows. Open shelving on an industrial bookcase provides the perfect perch for books, photos and keepsakes. A pale blue hue on the walls, such as BEHR’s Sea Sprite, exudes calm.