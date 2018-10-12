This Church-Turned-Condo Kitchen Has Industrial Edge

See how industrial design and graphic metalwork bring an edgy look to this condo kitchen in a converted church.

Set in a deconsecrated church in Toronto’s west end, this condo kitchen defies expectation. “Our client wanted a contemporary, almost industrial space with ‘steampunk’ edge,” says designer Fenwick Bonnell, who took on this project with colleague Kiyoshi Sakurai. “It was also going to be used more as a social hub and dining area.” This meant embracing a graphic palette, incorporating lots of metalwork and carving out space for casual get-togethers in the slim space.

The result is an edgy kitchen that’s a natural gathering spot in this homeowner’s city pied-à-terre. “It’s the perfect hangout for friends having a drink or sitting down for a meal,” says Fenwick (left).

Fenwick and Kiyoshi brought definition to the kitchen’s white shell with shots of bold black. A steel frame suspended from the ceiling visually anchors the island while disguising a bulkhead. “The mirrored panels and light fixture also add sparkle in the evening,” says Fenwick. Full-height windows and French doors flood the room with light.

Contemporary furnishings and lighting ensure this sparely appointed kitchen leaves a lasting impression. A sculptural chandelier, geometric baker’s rack, leggy stools — there’s plenty to catch the eye. Fenwick and Kiyoshi also designed an ingenious dining area. “We capitalized on the room’s length by extending the island,” says Fenwick. Topping a trestle table base and the island with dark Caesarstone delivers a streamlined look.