This Cool Modern Kitchen Has Tons Of Warmth

See how natural materials and sculptural fixtures strike the perfect balance in this Toronto kitchen.

When it came to personalizing their 250-square-foot kitchen, the new owners of this Edwardian-style home knew just who to call. Shirley Meisels had worked with them before and knew what would suit the young family — namely, a mix of cool, clean style and tactile, luxe finishes. “They wanted modern and edgy,” she says, “but pared-down doesn’t have to feel cold.” Over the next five months, Shirley balanced crisp white cabinetry with rich walnut, and layered in hits of brass and stone. She also worked in some of the owners’ favorite pieces, like their shapely Tulip table. After all, Shirley knew their main objective was simple: “They wanted their new house to feel like home.”

A generous walnut pantry as well as a walnut-trimmed cooking zone bring a shot of depth and contrast to the kitchen. The pantry also keeps less eye-catching essentials, such as small appliances, concealed from view.

Monochromatic displays of dishes and serving pieces make a contemporary and compelling focal point on open shelving in the kitchen’s dining area (below). The work surfaces demonstrate a similar attention to detail, with an edited selection of vessels and kitchen tools creating interest on countertops.

The kitchen’s practical, open floor plan is perfect for for both laid-back dining and long, lingering meals, while the iconic Tulip table makes a fine backdrop for family dinners and grown-up entertaining. A Caesarstone-wrapped island flanked by leather-upholstered stools, on the other hand, is the ideal spot to snack or watch a dinner party host at work.