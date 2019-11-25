Hot Kitchen Design Trends

Today’s kitchens aren’t just the heart of the home, they’re luxurious, daringly stylish spaces that bring family meals, elegant dinners with friends and cocktail parties to life. It’s no surprise then that people renovating or updating their kitchen want to make timeless design choices, while ensuring that they have the most progressive and on-trend appliances available. The new JennAir® RISE ™ and NOIR ™ design expressions are redefining luxury with new confidence, designs and materials to push aside the idea of one-size fits all appliances. Learn about their latest kitchen design advances and decide which look suits you best.

TREND: MIXED METALS

The sharp black lines and warm metals of the JennAir RISE appliances create a statement. Designer Nam Dang-Mitchell, recently posted that the RISE range is super high-tech yet the classic styling and brass details blend in perfectly with her new kitchen design. Take a look at the seamless, yet powerful addition the range made to her space.

TREND: POSH PROFESSIONAL

Create a masterpiece with every meal using custom features on the JennAir Professional-Style Range, from its Proofing mode to ensure dough rises evenly, to the My Creations feature offering curated presets for go-to recipes. Go from quickly boiling to gently simmering in a flash, with all on cast iron grates to handle even the heaviest of cookware. With all of these functions at your fingertips, it will be no question who is hosting the next night in.

TREND: EMBRACE THE DARK SIDE

Go dark, bold and luxurious in your kitchen with the JennAir NOIR appliances. The glass, dark finish delivers high contrast in an all-white space or a match to moody kitchens. In a perfect pairing to its bold exterior, the column refrigerator’s daring obsidian interior offers brightly lit sections for the best view, bins crafted of metal and glass for odor-resistant storage and high-tech presets all accessible in the app. The impact is unbeatable.

TREND: CHILL OUT, PERFECTLY

The functionality and features of a luxe JennAir column refrigerator will change the way you use your kitchen. Organize food in custom cooling zones to ensure meats, produce and wine stay cool at the perfect temperature for optimal storage, all controlled through WiFi. A hidden panel inside the fridge ensures you have full control of the appliance and zones without changing perfected settings or interrupting the sleek design.

Modern, high-tech and statement-making appliances are what bring today’s luxury kitchens to life. Both the JennAir NOIR and RISE design expressions offer a full suite of appliances (get the posh exterior on your fridge, or the integrated lines for your range) to complete your space without losing any of your curated style. Every part of your kitchen should be customized to fit your lifestyle, and that includes your appliances. Visit JennAir.ca for more information and to transform your kitchen with luxe pieces.