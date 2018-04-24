This Minimalist Condo Kitchen Has A Surprising Detail

See how gold upper cabinets bring wow-factor and warmth to this minimalist condo kitchen.

Perched high above the urban noise, this corner-unit condo in Toronto already had peaceful, panoramic vistas. Interior designer David Nosella’s challenge? To keep them front and center, while creating a modern yet lively vibe for his finance executive client. Aesthetically, the owner was open-minded, giving David plenty of freedom. But with a limited footprint and wide-open floor plan, he knew he needed to keep both practicality and aesthetics top of mind.

David designed the roughly 180-square-foot kitchen to face the condo’s large, wraparound windows, making the most of the expansive outdoor views. Modern flat-front cabinetry in blonde wood creates a serene, minimalist look, while gold upper cabinets bring warmth to the space. Wide floor boards in rift-cut European white oak, concealed appliances and the streamlined island blend form and function.

“I wanted clean lines and simplicity but in a kitchen that was still uplifting and welcoming for family and friends,” David explains. Ultimately, the space strikes the perfect balance for the busy homeowner. “Considering she doesn’t cook much, I take great joy in knowing the kitchen is now the area she spends most of her time in!”