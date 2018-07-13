Retro Revival: A Hip Vancouver Kitchen

Untouched since the ’70s, designer Nancy Riesco gave this space new life with fresh finishes, including light, wide-plank flooring, bright white walls and airy painted rafters. She also layered in a large, clean-lined island and workstation for practicality, and industrial lighting for a bit of edge. For the owners, it’s the perfect blend of old and new, with all their favorite items on display. “They love that the kitchen is a graphic backdrop to their entire space,” says Nancy.

“I wanted the kitchen to be bright, open and easy to work in,” says Nancy. A long, storage-packed island and a vintage wooden work table are both practical places to set out snacks or prep meals, but with the work table’s enviable Victoria Harbour views, we can guess which is the favorite spot.

Smooth white tile and quartz countertops tie in with walls painted in Benjamin Moore’s Simply White for a crisp, light-reflective envelope. The choice to forgo upper cabinetry enhances the kitchen’s light, airy feel, while built-in finger pulls on the lowers keep everything streamlined.

Metal pendants with exposed, swagged wiring and articulating sconces bring a cool, edgy look to the kitchen, especially when rendered in high-contrast black. Exotic rugs inject color and softness underfoot, tempering the industrial lighting for a livable vibe.

“The homeowners use the shelving we designed to showcase their vintage dishes and pottery,” says Nancy. To the right of the range, a yellow McCoy jug and Danish coffee set add a touch of retro character, without veering into kitschy territory. A mix of new and vintage artwork — including a portrait painted by the owners’ daughter, Isabelle — completes the kitchen’s eclectic aesthetic.