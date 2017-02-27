Discover Your Classic-Modern Dream Kitchen

What does your ideal kitchen look like? Of course, great kitchen cabinetry is a must, but do you favour rustic finishes with stone floors or sleek contemporary appliances and high-gloss finishes? When it comes to renovating, investing your dollars in the hub of the home can help raise your property value and improve functionality for cooking and entertaining. For more than 45 years, Merit Kitchens has designed and built quality custom cabinets for kitchens, bathrooms, offices, mudrooms and more — adding coveted extra storage with style. They’ve proven again and again that the perfect “recipe” for a kitchen often includes a unique blend of classic design elements and modern touches. Here’s how to get the look.

Merit Kitchens’ interior designers work with homeowners to design magazine-worthy kitchens. So whether you’re after classic white Shaker kitchen cabinets or on-trend storage in saturated hues like navy or charcoal, a kitchen like the one shown here shows that you don’t have to choose between timeless style and the latest fashion. Pairing classic cabinet doors with modern handles and a stainless-steel range, wall oven and farmhouse sink offers an ideal mix of old and new. Track lighting and a sparkly pendant deliver a hit of modern glamour.

German-engineered and made in Canada, Merit Kitchens uses European construction techniques, right down to the drawers, for a product that’s built to last. The solid-wood dovetail drawers are professionally sanded and finished with a clear coat, ensuring there are no sharp edges, unfinished surfaces or rough joints.

Material choices make a big impact, too. Here, a butcherblock top on the rustic-industrial island strikes an organic note that both complements and contrasts with the clean-lined display shelves. Merit Kitchens lets you customize all kitchen elements, from the cabinet door styles, wood species, finishes and interior storage solutions, to more decorative touches like mouldings, appliqués, corbels and glass panels. Before and during kitchen makeovers, the Merit Kitchens team guides clients through the process, considering their budget and time constraints, and explaining pros and cons of design decisions for a smooth renovation experience.

Hungry for more kitchen and cabinet design ideas? See the gorgeous Merit Kitchens projects that were featured on Love It or List It Vancouver and be inspired by their kitchen and bathroom project photos. Plus, get tips for designing, budgeting and coordinating your dream kitchen.

