How To Give Your Home Major Curb Appeal

It’s time to freshen up your exterior for summer with a colour scheme that’s classic yet on-trend. As you spend more time outdoors, you’re probably noticing the worn, faded finishes on your painted brick and siding. Rejuvenating that yourself can be complicated and time-consuming, however, and the results may not last more than a few years. The painting specialists at Spray-Net have smart solutions for giving your home instant curb appeal.

Just like painting your kitchen cabinets can increase your home’s value and style, an outdoor refresh boosts the look and resale price of your house. Whether you have brick, stucco, or vinyl or aluminum siding, you can update it with Spray-Net’s industrial-strength coatings. Their team applies exclusive paints and stains that can revive and unify old or mismatched exteriors.

A great exterior is not just about siding or brick — the colour of your front door, shutters, gutters and garage can also make or break the overall curb appeal. Spray-Net’s consultants can help you choose the right colour combinations that will last through the seasons.

Painting window frames and doors black can give a modern look to tired façades — and it’s one of the most popular looks requested by Spray-Net customers. (Black is the new black, after all.) In 2016, blue was their top colour choice for siding.

Do-it-yourself painting your house with rollers and brushes can lead to inconsistent colour and brush marks. As their name suggests, Spray-Net’s team uses a precise spray-on method with low-VOC paints — leaving the rest of your home’s exterior untouched. On brick, they use a unique colour stain, which means it won’t peel like regular exterior paint does. If you’re on a tight timeline, Spray-Net can get your home looking new in as little as one day at an affordable price. Plus, they offer a 15-year warranty!

Whether you're selling your home or want to feel like you just bought it, the consultants at Spray-Net can help.