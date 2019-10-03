This Inviting Kitchen Is The Epitome Of Prairie-Modern Style

Not far from the Rockies, just outside of Calgary, is an elegant yet cozy showhome designed by Aly Velji and Katie Nelson of Alykhan Velji Designs for Wolf Custom Homes. Though the abode evokes what Aly calls a Prairie-modern style, it’s the charismatic kitchen that really brings the feeling home. A generous, 45-square-foot island painted a soft seafoam anchors the space. It’s the perfect family gathering spot — for working, dining or baking cookies — and incorporates glass-fronted drawers for display. “Kitchens are the hub and heart of the home,” says Aly, who ensured the space felt like an extended living area while also providing the hardworking essentials of an effortlessly functional kitchen. “We’ve designed a kitchen that will stand the test of time, but it also has a lot of personality.”

“Kitchens sometimes get neglected when it comes to accessories and soft carpets,” says Aly. The key to creating a warm, inviting space is to layer in plush, homey textures like a traditional patterned rug. White oak flooring and millwork along with rustic accents like bentwood counter stools are natural updates that inject cozy appeal.

Aly disguised bulky appliances with tailored panelling, which add a classic touch in an otherwise casual kitchen. The striking geometric pendants above the island show off delicate hits of brass, also seen on the traditional sconces on either side of the unpainted wood cabinets framing the range. “If you entertain a lot, it’s nice to have layered lighting so you can turn on your sconces when needed,” he says. A slab of Calacatta quartzite on the island is combined with a soapstone surface, proving that you can mix countertops.

Aly chose a simple white backsplash tile to contrast beautifully with the soapstone countertop that wraps around the perimeter of the room. “Kitchens with traditional-style cabinets can tend to look a little heavy,” say Aly. “We wanted to keep the back wall as open as possible.”