How To Style Luxe Chairs In Your Family Home

Take a moment and look at the spaces in your home. Where do you spend the most time with your family?

Whether you’re lounging in the living room for a movie night or soaking up the sun in your own outdoor oasis, the perfect chair is the one piece that can tie any of these rooms together, and is definitely worth the splurge. A comfortable, luxe chair can easily transform any room while adding a touch of your own style. While you’re at home, you may consider reviving certain spaces to make the most of the extra family time you have and prepare these spaces for future get-togethers. Furniture.ca offers high-quality, luxury furniture and accessories that you can shop from the comfort of your home.

We’ve curated four luxe chairs, each offering a distinct style to compliment your space. Browse through our curated looks, featuring chairs and complimentary pieces from Furniture.ca, and be inspired by four beautifully unique spaces you can enjoy year-round with your loved ones.

If there’s one place we find ourselves each day, it’s certainly the living room. This space should be functional for your family without compromising effortless style. We’ve curated a luxe spot that has it all – this olive lounge chair is perfect for curling up with a good book, while the glam, circular table provides enough space for drinks, the latest coffee table books and family photos.

Tip: Try matching a colorful chair with complementary metal accents and dark, grounded pieces for a dramatic, yet personal space you’ll love to spend time in with your family.

With summer quickly approaching, your outdoor space is about to become the hot spot for you and your loved ones to spend time together. Whether you have a balcony or poolside area, elevating your outdoor living will help you make the most of the warmer months. This classic chair gives you the option to play up a bold look or keep things neutral. Versatility and durability are great benefits to these chairs – use them for lounging or dining and without worry about wearing them out.

Tip: This rug is available in both a circular and rectangular shape, making it a great option no matter the layout of your space. Plus, neutral accents are perfect for optimal function and style!

Sitting down to enjoy a meal with your family is perhaps the most important part of the day – catch up with everyone, FaceTime friends and family, and enjoy a home cooked meal! Elevate the experience by adding striking items to the dining room that everyone will love. These chairs exude sleek comfort, so your family will want to stay to chat long after dessert is served. Plus, they offer the flexibility to stick with a subtle grey palette, or incorporate glam pieces thanks to the bronze legs.

Tip: If you want to keep big pieces neutral in this space, then go for a modern chandelier and statement bar cart to create an impact in the new hotspot in your home!

This traditional accent chair is a timeless staple worth investing in for your home office, basement or library – offering a luxe look with optimal comfort. Enjoy time for yourself with a glass of wine and seamlessly transition into game night with the family in this effortlessly stylish room that is perfectly yours. Paired with neutral tones, your space will be the epitome of classy and cozy.

Tip: Subtle patterns on the throw pillows and mirror add texture and depth to the room, without straying too far from the traditional vibe you’ve created.