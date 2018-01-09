This Toronto Coworking Space Will Inspire An Office Makeover

A new year means new goals… and you deserve an office to match. Take inspiration from Love Child Social House, a new Toronto coworking space that’s achieved major #designgoals.

Founded by Dan Gunam, owner of poke bowl hot spot Calii Love, Love Child Social House is located in a historical building in Toronto’s King West neighborhood, but it could easily be mistaken for a loft in sunny California. Designer Lisa Ho transformed the once dark club space into the bohemian haven it is now.

Based on the mid-century modern style found in Mad Men-era ad agencies, Love Child Social House is filled with vintage velvet furniture, Turkish rugs and Instagrammable moments, like the entryway’s colorful graffiti wall by Miami artist James Goldcrowl.

A bar runs the length of the coworking space, serving up everything from coffee and tea to alcoholic beverages.

Located at 69 Bathurst Street in Toronto.