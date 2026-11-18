From festive treats to everyday luxuries, we’ve rounded up some great holiday finds. Discover thoughtful gifts, delicious indulgences and a few things you might want to put on your own wish list.





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1. Comfort and Joy

Give the gift of cosy this season. Made in Canada, these 100% cotton flannel pyjamas are irresistibly soft and available for men and women. Warm, breathable and beautifully tailored, these cold-weather staples are made for cosy winter nights and make a thoughtful gift.

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$228-$238 | Au Lit Fine Linens





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2. To the Letter

Make their holiday table extra special with a gift that goes beyond the holiday season. Crafted from 100% linen and personalized with an embroidered initial, these beautiful napkins are a unique find for the person who loves to host or is hard to shop for. Available in four timeless shades of charcoal, ivory, beige and white, they bring an elegant touch to festive dinners, weekend entertaining and every special occasion to come.

$120 for a set of four; personalization extra | Baskits





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3. In Good Spirits

Elevate your bar cart with BEARFACE BEAR-BON™ Charred Barrel Whisky, a distinctly Canadian take on a Southern classic. Made with Canadian-grown corn, barley and rye and aged in French oak wine barrels from B.C.’s Okanagan Valley that are hand-charred in Quebec, this whisky delivers smooth caramel notes, toasted malt and a warm, spicy finish. It’s a spirited gift for the whisky lover on your list.

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Impress your guests with a Bear-Vardier cocktail with smooth layers of toasted oak and caramel with a subtle hint of fruit.

$45 | LCBO; BCLiquor





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4. Shake Things Up

Get into the spirit of holiday entertaining with Dillon’s award-winning vodka and Bergamot Amaretto Sour Kit. Made in the Niagara region from 100 per cent Ontario-grown rye and distilled through oak, this beautifully balanced spirit has a hint of sweetness, subtle peppery notes and a smooth finish. Think festive cocktails, classic martinis or a celebratory Caesar.

Get the recipe here.

$90 | Dillon’s





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5. Earn Your Stripes

A Canadian icon meets the number one stand mixer brand in the world*. The Hudson’s Bay Stripes have represented Canadian pride for more than two centuries. Thoughtfully crafted in collaboration with KitchenAid, the KitchenAid® Artisan® Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Hudson’s Bay Stripes 4.7L Bowl blends the iconic stripes with proven performance for everyday moments that matter.

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*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted November 2025 for value sales (in USD) in 2025 through all retail channels.

$599 | KitchenAid





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6. Eat, Drink and be Merry

A good bottle of wine and a generous spread of charcuterie are the makings of a memorable gathering. With its rich acacia wood grain and organic shape, the Menara serving paddle is the perfect canvas for an artful charcuterie spread — think artisanal cheeses, ribbons of prosciutto, fresh figs and marinated olives. Pair it with elegant Sofia wine glasses, made in Italy from crystalline glass, for a stylish gift.

$59.99 for the serving paddle; $69.99 for a set of four wine glasses | Maxwell & Williams





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7. Sweet Tidings

There’s something special about sharing chocolate over the holidays. Whether you’re gifting, gathering with loved ones or treating yourself, the Purdys Chocolatier Holiday Collection has something for every sweet moment. Look for the 20-piece Holiday Wreath Gift Tin, filled with a premium assortment of favourites in a beautifully designed, ready-to-gift tin.

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$35.00 | Purdys Chocolatier

More Ideas

Still checking names off your list? Discover more inspired and delicious ideas in our gift guide for foodies.