Le Creuset Just Dropped Its Holiday Collection, And We Want It All

If you’re someone who like to entertain during the holiday season, you’ll want to check out Le Creuset’s new holiday collection, L’Étoile.





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L’Étoile Collection mini round cocotte

$60

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Le Creuset



Available in a deep cerise or creamy cotton, L’Étoile is a curated selection of Le Creuset’s bestselling cast iron and stoneware pieces — including the braiser, mini cocotte, serving bowl, mugs and plates — all with delicately embossed star motifs.

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L’Étoile Collection braiser

$460

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Le Creuset



The collection’s design takes inspiration from l’Étoile de Noël, the poinsettia plant, a classic holiday symbol with star-shaped blooms. Each piece is meant to be used and cherished, all while bringing a festive touch to quiet family dinners or big holiday feasts.





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L’Étoile Collection mug

$30

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Le Creuset



Create a joyful tablescape by layering both the red and cream dishes. It’s a bonus that the mini cocotte and braiser double as serving vessels, so hosting — and cleanup — is easier.





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L’Étoile Collection multi bowl

$80

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Le Creuset



Shop the collection at Le Creuset Boutiques and lecreuset.ca.





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L’Étoile Collection plate

$35

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Le Creuset

