Meet H & H’s A-List Designers!

There are certain Canadian designers whose inspiring work and sought-after style land them on the pages of House & Home again and again. In honor of our 30th anniversary, we celebrated these designers at our annual industry Trends Breakfast at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel. Lynda Reeves paid tribute to what we’re calling the “H&H A-List” — the designers we feel are among the country’s top talent. Read on to see who was honored, and check out our 30th Anniversary Issue to learn more.

Here’s the talented group at the Trends Breakfast.

Pictured above, front (left to right): Sophie Burke, Alison Milne, Sarah Richardson, Anne Hepfer, Tommy Smythe, Garrow Kedigian. Back (left to right): Andrea Crawford, Sloan Mauran, Jennifer Worts, Karen Cole, Scott Yetman, Benoit Gérard, Kate Zeidler, Alexandre Blazys, Fenwick Bonnell, Samantha Sacks, Barbara Purdy, David Powell, Theresa Casey, Maxime Vandal (of Les Ensembliers), Michelle Lloyd Bermann, Richard Ouellette (of Les Ensembliers), Christine Ralphs, James Davie, Mazen El-Abdallah, Alda Pereira, Julie Charbonneau, Melody Duran. Not pictured: Brian Gluckstein, Philip Mitchell, James McIntyre, Connie Braemer, Nam Dang-Mitchell, Jill Kantelberg, Cameron MacNeil, Daniel Brisset, Katherine Newman, Sharon Mimran, Colette Van Den Thillart, Ashley Botten.

Learn more about some of the designers below!

The Designing Women

This talented group of female designers are all leaders in their field.

Kate’s Girls

All of these top designers got their start working with Kate Zeidler (bottom, right).

The Establishment

These recognizable talents are known as fixtures in the Canadian design scene.

The French Connection

We have these designers to thank for bringing fabulous French finesse to the pages of House & Home.

The Young Guns

Our A-List includes rising stars who have garnered attention for their fresh ideas and eye for style.

The Western Front

Vancouver-based designers on our A-List travelled to attend the event. H&H paid tribute to other Western Canadian designers, including James McIntyre and Nam Dang-Mitchell, both based in Calgary.

