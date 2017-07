Lenny Kravitz Releases A Flooring Line

Lenny Kravitz doesn’t just win Grammys and sing soulfully. The rock star opened a design firm, Kravitz Design, in 2003 and has been steadily racking up accolades since. His latest venture is a new line of engineered wood flooring in partnership with BR-111. The line is all oak but comes in a variety of shades, from the mod, smoky Vellum to the rich, chocolate Cordovan.

Photo source: Larry Darling