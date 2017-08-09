You won’t believe this guest house was once a horse stable! Designer Ashley Davidson transformed the 1950s-built space into an entertaining hub decked out for the holidays.

Ashley mixed the homeowners’ love for rustic, antique pieces with modern elements like steel black ceilings. Flagstone flooring is used throughout, working its way up the grand fireplace that is undoubtedly the focal point here. Original pine-panelled walls and soft textures create a cozy atmosphere in the main living area. In the kitchen, a large wood table doubles as a dining space and island, while a farmhouse sink and open shelving offer country charm. The horse stalls were cleverly transformed into bedrooms complete with bunk beds and burlap curtains for added privacy between the two.