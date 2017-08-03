DIY Wrapping Station
MORE FROM H&H ONLINE TV
Play Next
Bold & Graphic Bungalow
Tour a 900-square-foot home.play next video now replay current video
Play next video in: Do not autoplay
Transform an Ikea Alve Secretary desk into a pretty and functional wrapping station. H&H staffers Joel Bray and Michael Penney demonstrate how to do this easy DIY project at the 2011 Interior Design Show.
1) Try reloading the page in your browser
2) Clear your browser cache (to see how, click here)
3) Upgrade your browser to the latest version
4) Ensure you have a good internet connection and that houseandhome.com is not being hindered by firewalls or ad blocking software, etc.
5) Test using another browser. For example if you are using Internet Explorer, try Chrome or Safari
If you are still having trouble, please contact us
2) Clear your browser cache (to see how, click here)
3) Upgrade your browser to the latest version
4) Ensure you have a good internet connection and that houseandhome.com is not being hindered by firewalls or ad blocking software, etc.
5) Test using another browser. For example if you are using Internet Explorer, try Chrome or Safari
If you are still having trouble, please contact us
Runtime: 5:44
Release Date: February 7, 2011
Featuring: Michael Penney
Release Date: February 7, 2011
Featuring: Michael Penney
- Alve Secretary — Ikea
- Alve add-on-unit for secretary – Ikea
- Wallpaper
- Spray glue
- Cork
- Foamcore
- Magnetic primer
- Chalkboard paint
- Spring tension rods
- Decorative boxes and trays – West Elm
- Gift wrapping supplies – tags, cards, stickers, tissue paper, gift boxes, gift bags, wrapping paper
- Ribbon – Masterstroke
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
Lynda Reeves
DIRECTOR TV PRODUCTION & ONLINE VIDEO
Sheri Graham Delagran
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Jason Stickley
PRODUCER & STYLIST
Reiko Caron
EDITOR
Christopher Martone
WEB DEVELOPER
Michael Kadis
ONLINE DESIGNER
Gareth Adamson
We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.
Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.
August 03, 2017 at 9:00 am, healthy chinese recipe said:
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular post!
It’s the little changes that make the most important changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!