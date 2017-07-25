<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://houseandhome.com/video/small-bathroom-makeover/?show=1" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Runtime: 3:41

Release Date: September 26, 2011

Featuring: Cameron MacNeil



We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.

Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.