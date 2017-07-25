Small Bathroom Makeover
MORE FROM H&H ONLINE TV
Easy updates for fall.play next video now replay current video
Learn how to brighten and visually expand a small bathroom. H&H senior design editor Cameron MacNeil explains how he transformed a small second-floor space with finds from Home Hardware. To create the illusion of more space, he chose a glass-enclosed shower, simple white subway tiles, light limestone flooring, a custom-sized vanity, and whimsical wallpaper that doesn’t crowd the room.
2) Clear your browser cache (to see how, click here)
3) Upgrade your browser to the latest version
4) Ensure you have a good internet connection and that houseandhome.com is not being hindered by firewalls or ad blocking software, etc.
5) Test using another browser. For example if you are using Internet Explorer, try Chrome or Safari
If you are still having trouble, please contact us
Release Date: September 26, 2011
Featuring: Cameron MacNeil
Glass door, tiles, vanity – Home Hardware
Wallpaper – Hummingbirds (lilac) – Cole & Sons
Vanity colour – Hudson Bay Blue – Benjamin Moore
Faucets, hand shower, body spray – Kohler
Light fixture – Boston Functional Library Lamp - Visual Comfort
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
Lynda Reeves
DIRECTOR TV PRODUCTION & ONLINE VIDEO
Sheri Graham Delagran
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Jason Stickley
PRODUCER & STYLIST
Reiko Caron
EDITOR
Christopher Martone
WEB DEVELOPER
Michael Kadis
ONLINE DESIGNER
Gareth Adamson
We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.
Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.
July 25, 2017 at 9:56 pm, nba live coins said:
Keep on writing, great job!