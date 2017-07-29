See Suzanne Dimma’s favourite moments inside the colourful and creative home of textile designer Virginia Johnson.

Suzanne describes Virginia Johnson’s home as having a distinct point of view – every room has a personality of its own. The chintz fabric sofa in the front sitting area feels cool and chic when matched with the contemporary fireplace and folk-inspired coffee table. Virginia chose a classic black and white palette in the open-concept kitchen, and mixed and matched old and new furniture in the dining room to give the space some character. Her layering of colours and patterns continues on the second floor. In the bathroom, Virginia grounds the simple, white fixtures with a bold blue and white tiled floor. Though the master bedroom and ensuite have more subdue palettes, the patterns and colour are still dominant and give the rooms a contemporary feel.

See more of this home in our April 2015 issue.