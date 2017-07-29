The New Look Of Playful
MORE FROM H&H ONLINE TV
Four TV celebrities, four custom Ikea kitchens.play next video now replay current video
See Suzanne Dimma’s favourite moments inside the colourful and creative home of textile designer Virginia Johnson.
Suzanne describes Virginia Johnson’s home as having a distinct point of view – every room has a personality of its own. The chintz fabric sofa in the front sitting area feels cool and chic when matched with the contemporary fireplace and folk-inspired coffee table. Virginia chose a classic black and white palette in the open-concept kitchen, and mixed and matched old and new furniture in the dining room to give the space some character. Her layering of colours and patterns continues on the second floor. In the bathroom, Virginia grounds the simple, white fixtures with a bold blue and white tiled floor. Though the master bedroom and ensuite have more subdue palettes, the patterns and colour are still dominant and give the rooms a contemporary feel.
See more of this home in our April 2015 issue.
2) Clear your browser cache (to see how, click here)
3) Upgrade your browser to the latest version
4) Ensure you have a good internet connection and that houseandhome.com is not being hindered by firewalls or ad blocking software, etc.
5) Test using another browser. For example if you are using Internet Explorer, try Chrome or Safari
If you are still having trouble, please contact us
Release Date: March 16, 2015
Featuring: Suzanne Dimma
Design, Litsa Trochatos, (647) 272-8848 or trochatosdesign.com; Christopher Knight, (646) 280-7703; and Jan Eleni Lemonedes, Jan Eleni Interiors, janeleni.com. Page 95: Living room: Sofas, Elegant Garage Sale, (416) 322-9744; painting (over fireplace) by John Westrin; painting (under shelves) by Louis Trochatos; fabrics for throw pillows, Virginia Johnson, (416) 516-3366 or virginiajohnson.com. Page 96: Sofa with paintings: Sofa, RH Restoration Hardware, 1-800- 910-9836 or rh.com; bench, floor lamp, Elte, (416) 785-7885 or elte.com; pillow fabrics, Virginia Johnson, (416) 516-3366 or virginiajohnson.com; wood tray (on bench), gold dish, planter, apple, Pimlico Design Gallery, (416) 538-0909 or pimlicogallery.com; portrait painting by Plum Johnson, plumjohnson.com; chair painting by Brian Harvey, brianharvey.ca; photography and nude painting by Virginia Johnson, (416) 516-3366 or virginiajohnson.com. Page 97: Bookshelves: Drape fabric, China Seas/Quadrille (to the trade), quadrillefabrics.com; chaise fabric, Y&Co, (416) 968-7700 or ycocarpet.com; chair, Elte, (416) 785- 7885 or elte.com; garden stool, Virginia Johnson, (416) 516-3366 or virginiajohnson.com. Clothing: Clothing, Virginia Johnson, (416) 516-3366 or virginiajohnson.com. Dining room: White chairs, Elte, (416) 785-7885 or elte.com; light, Pottery Barn, potterybarn.ca. Flip-flops: Flip-flops, Virginia Johnson, (416) 516-3366 or virginiajohnson.com; tile, Granada Tile, granadatile.com. Page 98: Kids' bathroom: Sink, Catalano, catalano.it; mirror, Ikea, 1-866-866- IKEA or ikea.ca; basket, West Elm, westelm.ca; towels, Au Lit Fine Linens, (416) 489-7010 or aulitfinelinens.com. Page 98: Principal bathroom: Plates (on wall), John Derian, johnderian.com; toiletries, towels, Ginger's, gingers.com; tub, Tubs, tubs.com; Moroccan light, ABC Carpet & Home, (212) 473-3000 or abchome. com; tile, Mosaic House, (212) 414-2525 or mosaichse.com; drape fabric, Cowtan & Tout, cowtan.com; candle, blue pillow, Virginia Johnson, (416) 516-3366 or virginiajohnson.com; drape sewing, Blinds, Drapes & Bedding, (416) 604-1412
or blindsdrapesbedding.ca. Daughter's room: Flags, Kol Kid, (416) 681-0368 or kolkid.ca; drapery fabric, pouf, Virginia Johnson, (416) 516- 3366 or virginiajohnson.com; rug, Y&Co, (416) 968- 7700 or ycocarpet.com. Page 99: Principal bedroom: Console, Of Things Past, (416) 256-9256 or ofthingspast.com; bedside lamp, West Elm, westelm.ca; white duvet cover, Au Lit Fine Linens, (416) 489-7010 or aulitfinelinens.com; stools (at foot of bed), Elte, (416) 785-7885 or elte.com; drapery fabric, Quadrille (to the trade), quadrillefabrics.com; throw (on bed), Pehr, pehrdesigns.com; Euro and throw pillows, artwork (over console), Virginia Johnson, (416) 516-3366 or virginiajohnson.com; drape sewing, Blinds, Drapes & Bedding, (416) 604-1412 or blindsdrapesbedding.ca.
We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.
Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.
July 29, 2017 at 6:40 am, montre cartier en cuir replica said:
¡Muchas gracias! Seguiremos completándolo cada vez más y mejor. ¡Abrazo!
montre cartier en cuir replica [url=http://www.gunstigeuhren.nl/]montre cartier en cuir replica[/url]