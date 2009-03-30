<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://houseandhome.com/video/video-2008-pmh-showhouse-dining-room/?show=1" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Release Date: March 30, 2009



We welcome comments that are constructive and not of a personal nature.

Please be respectful of the people who have kindly allowed us into their homes for the benefit of us all.