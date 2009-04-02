Video: Designer Vicente Wolf
Vincente Wolf, author of Crossing Boundaries, talks on location at Studio b about what inspires him, and the designs in his Manhattan store, which features one-of-a-kind antiques and artifacts from Europe, Asia, Africa and other exotic destinations.
Release Date: April 2, 2009
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
Lynda Reeves
DIRECTOR TV PRODUCTION & ONLINE VIDEO
Sheri Graham Delagran
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Jason Stickley
PRODUCER & STYLIST
Reiko Caron
EDITOR
Christopher Martone
WEB DEVELOPER
Michael Kadis
ONLINE DESIGNER
Gareth Adamson
