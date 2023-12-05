Decorating & Design

December 5, 2023

DIY: Create Your Own Rustic Menorah

This DIY Menorah is the ultimate Hanukkah gift and holiday craft idea!

What You’ll Need:

  • 2 pieces of 18″ x 4″ wood
  • Wood glue
  • Painter’s tape
  • Wood stain
  • Rag or paintbrush
  • Acrylic paint
  • Drill
  • Candleholders
  • Candles

How To Create A Menorah:

  1. To create an L-shaped base for your menorah, glue the long edge of one piece of wood to the bottom face of the other piece.
  2. Once the glue is dry, use painter’s tape to section off a 3⁄4″ strip at the bottom.
  3. Using a rag or paintbrush, apply wood stain to the top portion. (You may need to apply 2 or 3 coats to achieve your desired shade.) Let the stain dry, then carefully remove the tape.
  4. Now, tape off the unstained portion and paint it with acrylic paint.
  5. Once the paint is dry, carefully remove the painter’s tape.
  6. With a drill outfitted with a bit the size of your candleholders, drill 9 holes into the top edge of the menorah: one for each night of Hanukkah, plus the shammash.
  7. Set the candleholders into the holes (they should fit snugly) and add your candles.
Author: Emma Reddington and Jen Evans
Photographer:

Cathie Ferguson

