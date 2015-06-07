Contact Us

Submissions

1. Freelance writers, photographers and stylists:

Writers: Please email our editorial team with your story idea(s) and a few recent writing samples.

Photographers: Please email our photo team to find out about portfolio submission.

Stylists: Please email our editorial team.

2. Interiors

If you would like to submit a home to be considered for inclusion in House & Home, Houseandhome.com or H&H Online TV, please email us up to 10 digital photos of the house or condo showing the main rooms from different angles (kitchen, living room, dining room) plus at least one bedroom and one bathroom. In the body of the email, include basic information about the space: city, designer (if any), approximate square footage and when the renovation was completed. Please understand that we receive hundreds of beautiful submissions every year from amateur and professional designers alike. We review them all but we regret that we cannot publish every one. We will contact you if we plan to photograph and feature your submission.

3. Products

Please email our product editors with product details, photos and how Canadians could purchase the item (stores or websites).

4. Stores

Please email our Style Files editors with store details, location and photos.