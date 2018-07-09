4 Nature-Inspired Decorating Ideas To Bring The Outside In

What started as a culinary movement has spread organically to the world of decorating. Like chefs who scavenge the wild for locally grown ingredients, foraging for decorative elements encourages exploration of the natural world and celebrates the beauty that often gets overlooked. Find four ways to bring the wilderness into your home below.

1. Feather Your Nest: Staggered, simple plinths (a designer staple), elevate a collection of humble abandoned nests. Not a born forager? Check out vintage stores or antique markets, and if you’re not having any luck, some craft stores carry ready-made versions. Rustic finds work well with tailored furnishings like this emerald velvet sofa and sleek mid-century-modern sconce.

2. Country Mile: Waking up in this bedroom feels like napping in the forest. A wallpaper mural looks hand painted, creating an atmospheric mise-en-scène. Les Fougeres, a pedigreed fern print pulled from the Schumacher archives, is enjoying a renaissance. The classic botanical fabric is wrapped around an armchair, while a bowl of grape hyacinths and an assortment of stones create a casual tabletop vignette.

3. Wood Work: In a home office, foraged finds are a serene counterpoint to the buzz of cellphones and the glare of screens. A wasp’s nest becomes a sculptural piece of art when mounted on the wall. Tuck a tree stump under the desk as an impromptu stool, and spread a smattering of stones, shells, driftwood and sea whip coral on the desk as calming, contemplative focal points. The graphic wallpaper depicts an artful array of precisely positioned insects for an interesting spin on a geometric poster.

4. Garden Variety: A framed selection of stems and seedpods gathered on a walk in a city park was the starting point for this naturalistic dining room. The raw white oak farm table and cerused chairs play up the woodland theme. Finding beauty “in the weeds” means casual, loose floral arrangements: lacy fern fronds and white anemones are given plenty of breathing space in big glass jars, while shells are casually displayed in a shallow bowl.