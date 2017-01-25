A First Look At Karl Lagerfeld’s Lobby Design

Is there anything Karl Lagerfeld can’t do? The fashion designer, artist and photographer added “interior designer” to his long list of accomplishments, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Dubbed Lobbies By Lagerfeld, Capital Developments and Freed Developments unveiled two stunning lobby designs and an original sketch created by the global style icon. Did we mention the finished product will be located in a condo building in Toronto?

The Art Shoppe Lofts + Condos located at Yonge & Eglinton will be home to Karl’s first Canadian project, and it evidently reflects his visionary style. Think bold, monochromatic schemes with a cultivated blend of luxury and modernity.

The contemporary interiors will feature a dramatic palette of mirror and glass, jaw-dropping light fixtures and oversized bookshelves curated by the designer himself.

Construction is set to complete in 2019.